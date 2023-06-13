PS-1 vs PS-2 Worldwide Box-Office : PS-2 Blockbuster but….

PS-1 vs PS-2 Worldwide Box-Office
S-2 has ended its run worldwide with a gross of 346 Cr and a distributor share of 160 Cr. The film is a blockbuster and the fourth highest-grosser among Kollywood Films. Other three are 2.0, PS-1 & Vikram. Collections are definitely huge but the film has performed much lesser than expectations when you look at the sequel collections of KGF-2 or Baahubali-2 in comparison with their prequels.
After the astonishing collections of PS-1, everyone expected PS-2 to open to bumper numbers which could be All Time Record numbers but the numbers fell pretty much lesser. In AP/TS PS-1 has done just 60% business of PS-2 despite there was larger scope for improvement. PS-1 Collected 9.7 Cr distributor share while PS-2 collected 6 Cr Share.
In Overseas PS-1 has collected close to $16 Million & PS-2 collected $21 Million.
|Area
|PS1
|PS2
|Tamil Nadu
|222 Cr
|140 Cr
|AP/TS
|23 Cr
|14 Cr
|Karnataka
|27 Cr
|19.5 Cr
|Kerala
|24 Cr
|19 Cr
|ROI
|29 Cr
|23.5 Cr
|India
|325 Cr
|216 Cr
|OS
|170 Cr
|130 Cr
|Worldwide
|495 Cr
|346 Cr