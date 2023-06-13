PS-1 vs PS-2 Worldwide Box-Office : PS-2 Blockbuster but….

PS-1 vs PS-2 Worldwide Box-Office

S-2 has ended its run worldwide with a gross of 346 Cr and a distributor share of 160 Cr. The film is a blockbuster and the fourth highest-grosser among Kollywood Films. Other three are 2.0, PS-1 & Vikram. Collections are definitely huge but the film has performed much lesser than expectations when you look at the sequel collections of KGF-2 or Baahubali-2 in comparison with their prequels.

After the astonishing collections of PS-1, everyone expected PS-2 to open to bumper numbers which could be All Time Record numbers but the numbers fell pretty much lesser. In AP/TS PS-1 has done just 60% business of PS-2 despite there was larger scope for improvement. PS-1 Collected 9.7 Cr distributor share while PS-2 collected 6 Cr Share.

In Overseas PS-1 has collected close to $16 Million & PS-2 collected $21 Million.

Area PS1 PS2 Tamil Nadu 222 Cr 140 Cr AP/TS 23 Cr 14 Cr Karnataka 27 Cr 19.5 Cr Kerala 24 Cr 19 Cr ROI 29 Cr 23.5 Cr India 325 Cr 216 Cr OS 170 Cr 130 Cr Worldwide 495 Cr 346 Cr