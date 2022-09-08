‘Sravanthi’ Signs Exciting Project

Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is one of the veteran producers in Telugu cinema. He is regarded as a tasteful producer with a career spanning over 36 years.

Sravanthi banner has now signed an exciting new project and it is none other Tamil star Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

The film will be released in Telugu by Sravanthi and the same is made official now.

But with just a week to go for the release, 15th September, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore has a task at hand when it comes to promoting the film and giving it a big release.

The veteran producer bagged the film in the last minute and he will have to race against time now.

The Simbu starrer is directed by star filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon and it is one of the most promising Tamil films.

Also, Kishore’s nephew Ram Pothineni shares a close rapport with Simbu and the latter even sang the famous Bullet song in Warriorr. So this is an important film for the Sravanthi household.