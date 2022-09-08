Police stations have become mom-in-law homes, Lokesh

Former minister and TDP leader, Nara Lokesh, had said that the police stations in Andhra Pradesh have become his mother-in-law’s homes for him. He said that he had never visited a police station in the past, but now was made to stay in the police stations and even visit jails.

Lokesh visited the family of Patibandla Narendranath, the TDP activist from Chinaravuru village of Tenali, who died recently. The former minister recalled his association with Narendranath after the 2019 general elections and said that the young leader had been very active in the party.

The TDP general secretary also promised to stand by the bereaved family in the days to come. He told the party rank and file from the Tenali Assembly constituency to be active and be helpful to those who have been working for the party.

He blamed the state government for destroying the Anna Canteens in the state. He said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was not helping the poor and was not letting the TDP help the poor. He wondered why Jagan Reddy was destroying Anna Canteens which were serving the poor with a meal a day.

He also criticised the chief minister for unleashing reign of terror in the state to scare the TDP leaders and activists. He said the government was framing false cases against the TDP workers and the leaders and asserted that those cases and the police stations will not scare the TDP workers.

“I have never been to any police station in the past. But, after Jagan Reddy became the chief minister, I am made to be in the police stations and even jails,” Lokesh said. He further added that he had lost the fear of being arrested or jailed. All that I am doing is fighting against this corrupt government, he added.