Sree Leela Hikes Her Fee

After grabbing much-wanted attention with Pelli SandaD and Dhamaka, Sree Leela is the most wanted actress in Tollywood. The actress has great craze among the audience and bagged all big-budget films after a few adjustments, like Pooja Hegde walking out of Mahesh Babu Guntur Kaaram and Rashmika Mandanna moving out from Nithiin – Venu Kudumula movie.

The actress who was charging less when compared to the other newcomers in Tollywood has hiked her fee. Sree Leela is demanding Rs 2 Cr as remuneration for her new projects. She has charged less than a crore for her current ongoing projects and suddenly she doubled the fee because of the offers that are pouring in. Sree Leela is also planning to endorse more corporate brands.