Bellamkonda Srinivas Planning a Pan-Indian Project

After a disaster like Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is planning to make one more film in Bollywood. But this time, Srinivas is coming with a Pan-Indian film rather than dedicating himself to Bollywood. He finalized a spy film with Parampara web series director Vishwa. The film will be made on a pan-Indian scale and Bellamkonda will be seen in a dual role. AK Entertainments will bankroll this project.

Srinivas is planning to prove himself in Bollywood with this universal spy concept film. Besides this, Bellamkonda Srinivas is also working with Saagar Chandra. The film is titled Tyson Naidu and an official announcement is awaited. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are producing this entertainer. More details about the film are awaited.