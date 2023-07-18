Baby has an excellent monday – 4 days worldwide collections

Baby 4 days worldwide collections

Baby has a blockbuster monday as the film has collected a disturbutor share of 4.1 Cr which is par Sunday and much higher than Day1 & Day2. Total share of the film is now past 15 Cr and gross is at 30 Cr. Holds are excellent all over for the film and even today noon shows are super strong. Collections on Monday being 90 percent of Sunday or even more than Sunday is unheard in recent times and the film has pulled off this. Now expect the film to go anywhere from here unless there is a sudden drastic drop which looks like won’t happen soon.

Below are the area-wise shares (all areas excl GST)





Area 4 Days Collections 3 days Worldwide Collections Worldwide Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 5.5Cr 3.79 Cr 1.18 Cr 3 Cr (Valued-Own) Ceeded 1.80Cr 1.28 Cr 0.30 Cr 1 Cr UA 2.1Cr 1.52 Cr 0.40 Cr Guntur 0.71Cr 0.53 Cr 0.14 Cr Krishna 0.79Cr 0.59 Cr 0.15 Cr East 0.95Cr 0.71 Cr 0.18 Cr West 0.66Cr 0.48 Cr 0.16 Cr Nellore 0.42Cr 0.31 Cr 0.07 Cr AP/TS 12.93Cr 9.21 Cr 2.59 Cr Andhra 3 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own) ROI 0.65Cr 0.5 Cr 0.1 Cr 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own) Overseas 1.75Cr 1.5 Cr 0.7 Cr 1.25 Cr Worldwide 9 cr Worldwide Share 15.33Cr 11.21 Cr 3.39 Cr Worldwide Gross 30Cr 22.1 Cr 6.80 Cr