Sree Leela to have Five releases in Five Months

Sree Leela is the most happening heroine in Tollywood. The actress is working without breaks to wrap up her commitments. She is the leading lady in several upcoming and awaited Telugu films in the coming months. The young beauty is expected to have five releases in the next five months and this never happened for any heroine in the recent years. She is paired opposite to Ram in Skanda and this Boyapati Srinu directorial is slated for September 15th release.

Sree Leela will have a crucial role in NBK’s Bhagavanth Kesari and she plays the daughter of Balakrishna. The film directed by Anil Ravipudi is gearing up for October 19th release. Vaishnav Tej’s Adikeshava release is pushed and the makers announced that the film will have a November 10th release. Sree Leela is the leading lady in Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man and the film hits the screens on December 23rd during the Christmas season.

Sree Leela bagged an opportunity beside Superstar Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram. The film directed by Trivikram will release on January 12th across the globe.