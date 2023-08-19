Mr Pregnant Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Mr Pregnant is a film that comes with a unique plot. Bigg Boss fame Sohail played the lead role and the trailer generated positive buzz on the film. Mr Pregnant released on Friday and here is the film’s review:

Story:

Gowtham (Sohail) loses his parents during his childhood days. He gets raised as an orphan and turns into a popular tattoo artist. Mahi (Roopa Koduvayur) falls in love with Gowtham but he comes with a condition that she should not give birth to children post-wedding. Mahi agrees to his condition and she sacrifices her family for Gowtham. In an unexpected twist, Mahi turns pregnant after getting married. She decides to abort the child. After seeing her pain, Gowtham decides to take the pregnancy of Mahi. The rest of Mr Pregnant is all about the challenges he faces in the society and what happens next.

Analysis:

Mr Pregnant has a unique point for sure but it is quite challenging to narrate such ideas in a convincing manner. The emotion in the plot should reach the audience in the right way. The director of Mr Pregnant fails to narrate the idea in an engaging manner. Gowtham’s role is well designed with many logics from his past. But Gowtham taking up pregnancy did not match well and the episodes ruined the emotion.

There is a note in the film post-climax that says “As per the 2017 records from the Health Department, more than 35,000 pregnant women lost their lives in India alone. There is no bigger example for a mother’s sacrifice. Let’s clap together for it”. The director may have got the thought of Mr Pregnant from the sacrifices made by women.

The first half of Mr Pregnant is quite routine. The backstories behind the tattoo profession too are not convincing. The profession of the lead actor has nothing to do with the major plot of Mr Pregnant. The characters around the lead actor too offers nothing. There is no emotional connection in the love story of Mr Pregnant. Mahi steps out to take up abortion for the love of Gowtham but the chemistry between them was never discussed.

The treatment of Mr Pregnant looks quite old and it is not convincing. Some of the emotional episodes in the second half are ok. Gowtham has a fear of the risk in the pregnant women because of a painful incident from the past. Gowtham’s emotion is not well connected to the audience. Transferring pregnancy from his wife is narrated in a simple manner. There are top class doctors and technology to predict about the complications of pregnancy in this modern world. But Gowtham’s fear forces him to take this call.

The second half sounds better than the first half of Mr Pregnant. Brahmaji’s episodes are entertaining. The climax episodes are emotional. There are some episodes showcased cornering the media but they did not work well. A man taking up pregnancy can be termed as a medial observation and new development in the field of medicine. The team of Mr Pregnant should have taken a special interest in this angle.

Sohail gets a challenging role and he tried his best to convince the audience in the role of Gowtham. He transforms himself after taking up pregnancy. He was good in emotional episodes. Roopa was good as Mahi and she performed well. She was apt as a Telugu girl in Mr Pregnant. Suhasini looks impressive as a doctor. Brahmaji’s crisp role was entertaining. All the other actors were good.

The music of Mr Pregnant is a huge disappointment. There are a number of bit songs but they do not get registered. The film also sounds quite lengthy and it should be easily trimmed by 30 minutes. The tattoo episodes of Gowtham make no sense. The dialogues are outdated. The director and his team should have worked on the concept well for better results.

