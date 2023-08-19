Buzz: Nagarjuna’s next is Galata ?

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that young choreographer Vijay Binny is roped in to direct the 99th film of King Nagarjuna. The makers are in plan to shoot a small video byte and it would be out on August 29th marking Nagarjuna’s birthday. As per the speculations, Galata is the title considered for the film and it is unclear if the title would be announced along with the short teaser or if it would be announced at a later date.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing Galata. The film is the remake of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariyam Jose. Kajal Aggarwal is considered as the leading lady. More details awaited.