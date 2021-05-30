Sreekaram Controversy: Two different versions pop up

Sharwanand is one of the non-controversial actors of Telugu cinema. The entire Tollywood was left in shock after the actor slapped legal notices to his producers 14 Reels Plus. After the news broke out, there are several stories cooked around the issue. The producers offered post-dated cheques and the actor deposited them after repeated calls. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta never responded to Sharwa’s calls after the film’s release. Sharwanand feels that he was cheated as they failed to honour their promise.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta have a different version to say. They say that the project got delayed after Sharwanand flew to USA without completing the film’s shoot. They suffered losses through the project because of the delay in the shoot and due to the bad theatrical run. But close sources to Sharwanand said that the makers made decent profits even before the film’s release and they did not settle the payment after the release. There are two completely different arguments coming out after the controversy saw light. We have to wait to see if the issue will be settled outside the court or if turns bigger.