Venky’s digital debut confirmed

Victory Venkatesh has been keen to sign a web-based project and he has been listening to scripts for a long time. The actor is said to have signed his first-ever project for Amazon Prime. C/O Kancharapalem fame Venkatesh Maha will direct this film which will have a direct digital release.

The final script of the project is locked recently and the shoot commences some time next year. Venkatesh has to complete the shoot of F3 and he is keen to take up the remake of Driving License. Venkatesh Maha announced a film with Rajasekhar and the shoot of the film will be completed this year.