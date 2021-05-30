Vamshi Paidipally confirms his next with Vijay

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Vamshi Paidipally is in talks with Tamil actor Vijay for a bilingual and the project rolls next year. Vamshi is giving final touches for the script and he confirmed the same during one of his recent interviews. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Vamshi said that the official announcement will be made once the pandemic calms down. The announcement is expected in July this year.

Vijay signed a film in the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar and the shoot commences post-pandemic. Sun Pictures are the producers. Vijay’s film with Vamshi will start rolling after Vijay completes his current project. Vamshi is finalizing the actors and technicians currently.

