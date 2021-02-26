Sreekaram Title Song: An Inspirational Number

Sharwanand will be next seen in Sreekaram, a film that narrates about the importance of farmers and farming in this modern world. The teaser and the singles received a positive response from the audience. Top director Trivikram unveiled the title track of the film which is an emotional and inspirational number. The song narrates about the efforts of farmers and the song is shot across some beautiful villages. Sharwanand will be seen in traditional attire in the single.

Mickey J Meyer comes with a simple tune and Ramajogaiah Sastry’s lyrics are a huge boost. Sreekaram is directed by B Kishore and the film is announced for March 11th release. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady in Sreekaram.