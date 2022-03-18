Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru first look is massy & earthy

NTR Jr’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi’s brother Narne Nithiin is the latest actor who is on a mission to leave an impact in Tollywood. The first look of his debut movie Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru has been released.

The poster features Narne Nithiin in a checked shirt, denim and sports shoes. Apparently a fight scene set in festival backdrop, it has Nithin lighting a cigarette after bashing baddies.

The first look instantly evokes curiosity on the film, being helmed by Vegesna Satish of Shathamanam Bhavati fame. Tipped to be a family drama, Sri Sri Sri Raja Varu has musical scroe by Kailas Menon.

Ramarao Chinthapalli and MS Reddy are producing the movie on Sri Vedaakshara Movies banner. It is said Satish has come up with a solid story that would impress the audience.