Sridevi Soda Center USA Premiers Today

Sudheer Babu’s commercial family entertainer Sridevi Soda Center is geared up for its grand premiere today in the USA. Flyhigh cinemas is releasing the film in 110+ centers across the USA.

US premiers will start as scheduled as content has been delivered to all theaters.

Ticket pricing has been economical for BIG Screen experience for a good movie especially BGM of Melody Brahma Manisharma.

This movie will not feature on Amazon or Netflix as it is acquired by Zee and can be played on OTT only after 60 days.

Sridevi Soda Center is available on Cinemark Private watch party screenings and make sure that you claim them before they run out!

The film is directed by Karuna Kumar of ‘Palasa 1978’ fame and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy on 70MM Entertainments banner who produced Bhale Manchiroju, Aanando Brahma & Yaatra in the past.

Sridevi Soda Center’s trailer clocked 10 Million+ overall views which shows the audience interest on this movie. The film is touted to be the perfect blend of action, emotion, drama and romance.

Don't miss Lighting Suri Babu and Soda Sridevi's rom-com in a theatre near you!

We would like to thank the producers Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy for giving us the opportunity.

