Srinu Vaitla ready with three back to back projects

Srinu Vaitla is one director who rose to the top and reached rock bottom after a series of flops. After a long break, he is returning back to direct D and D with Manchu Vishnu in the lead role. Srinu Vaitla clarified that the film has no connection with Dhee but it would be a hilarious entertainer. There would be the flavor of Dhee only in the characterizations of the lead actors told the comic director. He said that he is not interested to direct sequels. When asked about the sequel for Dookudu, Srinu Vaitla said that he has no such plans.

If given a chance, he would direct a better film with Mahesh Babu in the future. During his recent interaction, Srinu Vaitla also said that he has three scripts ready and he will direct back to back projects in the coming days. After D and D, Srinu Vaitla has one more hilarious entertainer lined up. After this, he has a multi-starrer film titled Doubles. He is keen to rope in two top actors of Telugu cinema for Doubles. For now, Srinu Vaitla is focused on D and D. The shoot of the film commences in August.