Ram Charan and Shankar film Updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will continue doing pan-Indian films after RRR. He signed a pan-Indian film in the direction of Shankar and the project was announced some time ago. Shankar is done with the script and the schedules are planned currently. His legal tiff with Lyca Productions is pending in the court for now. Shankar is keen to commence the shoot of Ram Charan’s film from August and the arrangements are made accordingly. Ram Charan will join the sets of the film from the mid of August.

Shankar is finalizing the rest of the actors for now. S Thaman is on board to compose the music and background score for this political drama. Dil Raju will produce this big-budget film on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film will have its theatrical release during the second half of 2022.