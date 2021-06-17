Pawan Kalyan in Modi Cabinet: Who created the rumour?

The biggest buzz in Telugu social media these days is that Pawan Kalyan is all set to become a Central Minister in Modi’s cabinet. There were rumours that he was leaving for Delhi to meet PM Modi. Though it was clear as crystal that Pawan Kalyan is busy as a bee in films, the rumour did rounds and even PK’s biggest supporters began believing it.

The fact is Pawan Kalyan has never confirmed it, nor was he approached by the media to verify the rumour. Neither the BJP nor the Jana Sena spoke about it. No BJP leader has ever said that there would be a cabinet expansion now. Nobody even tried to query as to how Pawan Kalyan would become a minister without becoming at least a Rajya Sabha member. Interestingly, neither the TDP, nor the BJP have the necessary numbers to send him to Rajya Sabha. The other states, where the BjP is in power, have their own long lists of aspirants for Rajya Sabha.

Moreover, with several films under various stages of production, how can Pawan Kalyan devote time for the ministry? Given the fact that Modi is a tough task master and asks for daily work reports from all ministers, can Pawan Kalyan be a mere ornamental minister? Yet, some even went to the extent of saying that both GVL and Sunil Deodhar have escorted Pawan Kalyan to Delhi. The reality is that Pawan did not stir out of his home.

So how did this rumour arise in the first place? Sources said a popular Telugu TV channel has re-published an old story of two years vintage. The people just saw the date of publication and started speculating. So powerful were the stories that even Pawan Kalyan’s media and PR teams too started believing them. It took some time for the people to realise that the media house was pushing a two-year-old story.