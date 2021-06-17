Interesting buzz about Yash’s next project?

Kannada actor Yash turned out to be a national sensation after the release of KGF: Chapter 1. The sequel for the film KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for release soon. Yash has signed his next film in the direction of Narthan and the shoot commences soon. As per the ongoing buzz, Yash will be seen playing the role of a Navy Officer in this action thriller which will have a pan Indian release next year. Zee Studios and Hombale Films will produce this big-budget film and an official announcement will be made soon. Tamannaah is likely to play the leading lady in this untitled film.

