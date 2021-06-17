Supreme Court issues notice to AP government on board examinations

The Supreme Court has directed that notices be issued to four states, including Andhra Pradesh as to why they had not cancelled the intermediate board examinations. The Apex Court, which has heard the arguments, asked the four state governments to submit their replies. In view of this direction, the AP Government, which was to discuss the issue holding Xth and Intermediate examinations, had deferred its decision in view of the directions of the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister YS Jagan on Thursday discussed the issue with the education department officials. The AP Government feels that since the Covid is showing a downward trend, it is advisable to hold the examinations. Already states like Kerala, Bihar and Chhattisgarh have held the examinations and have begun preparation to release the results. It feels that there is a 20 day incubation period for the students to prepare for the examinations.

At the national level, as many as 18 states have cancelled the state board examinations, but four states, including AP, Punjab and Assam are yet to take a decision on holding the examination. Six states, including Chhattisgarh and Bihar, have already completed the examination.

The AP government was planning to hold intermediate examinations from July 7 to July 25, while the X th examinations from July 26 to August 2. As many as 4.5 lakh Xth class students and 5 lakh intermediate students would take the examinations as per the schedule.

Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh, is likely to make a statement soon.