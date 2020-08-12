SS Rajamouli and family tested negative for Coronavirus

The entire Telugu film fraternity was left in shock after the news broke out that top director SS Rajamouli and his family got tested with coronavirus. Right after two weeks of home quarantine, Rajamouli said that they are tested negative and they no longer have any symptoms of coronavirus. Rajamouli who was ready to donate plasma revealed that the doctor said that they will have to wait for three weeks to see if they developed enough antibodies.

The top director is eager to return back to the sets of RRR. Rajamouli and his family are currently relaxing in their farmhouse after the scare of coronavirus is high in Hyderabad. The shoot of RRR will resume early next year as per the update. NTR, Ram Charan are the lead actors of RRR. DVV Danayya is the producer and Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in this periodic action drama.