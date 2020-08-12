AP to reopen schools from September 5

It is official. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen the schools from September 5, coinciding with the Teacher’s Day.

Addressing a press brief, education minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the education ministry officials to get ready for reopening of school from September 5.

” The same day, we will launch the YSR Vidhya Kanuka programme. Students will be provided with a kit of a schoolbag, text and notebooks, cloth for three pairs of uniforms, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks and a belt. The decision may be reviewed when the date approaches. Hopefully, the situation will be normal by then,” Suresh said.

While parents are not in favour of sending kids to school in the current situation, the state government seem to be in favour of reopening the schools from September 5.

The state has been reporting the highest single-day surge in the country for nearly a month. In the last 15 days alone, AP reported more than 1,30,000 Covid-19 positive cases. Andhra Pradesh has surged past a host of the states to become the country’s third most afflicted by coronavirus.

A spike in cases has seen AP leapfrog Karnataka and Delhi to take the third spot in numbers of COVID-19 infections. In an alarming trend, the state is breaking its own daily spike in casualties. In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh had reported 87 deaths and 9,024 Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,44,549.