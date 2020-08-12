Mythri Movie Makers spends a bomb on Pushpa

After the super success of Rangasthalam, Sukumar took his time and locked Allu Arjun finally for the film Pushpa. He spent months and months on the script which discusses red sandalwood smuggling. After Rangasthalam turned out to be a massive hit, Mythri Movie Makers promised to pay Rs 20 crore remuneration to Sukumar. Allu Arjun hiked his fee after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out as an industry hit. As Pushpa is a pan Indian film, Mythri decided to pay the quoted remunerations for Sukumar and Allu Arjun.

It may be a surprise but the makers already spent Rs 30 crores on the film even before the shoot commenced. Allu Arjun and Sukumar managed to draw hefty amounts as advance amounts for the movie. The pre-production work of the project has been happening for over a year and half. Sukumar spent lavishly on the trial shoot in Kerala. The technicians are paid advances right before the arrival of coronavirus pandemic. All in all, the producers had to spend a bomb on the film. Sukumar is in plans to start the shoot early next year. Pushpa may release for Sankranthi 2021.