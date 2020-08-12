Dil Raju struggled to convince Nani for V digital release

Tollywood audience were left surprised as there was not a single release from renowned movies across the digital platforms when several Bollywood biggies are lined up for a digital release. Popular producer Dil Raju was quite keen on a digital release for his next production V which completed all the formalities. But he received a jolt from the lead actor Nani. The talented actor was keen on making his comeback with V which he feels is a terrific film. Nani feels that the audience will be blown away with his performance on the large screen.

Dil Raju agreed with Nani’s argument and decided to wait for the theatrical release. But when Centre rejected permissions for theatres, Dil Raju went in touch with all his distributors. Most of them asked him to head for a digital release as the theatres would not open anytime soon. Raju was also well aware of the flock of releases that will release soon after the theatres reopen. He met Nani and explained the situations.

Though there was a heated argument, Nani stepped out with a positive nod finally and this is how the deal got closed. Raju who is a perfect businessman managed to pull a huge amount from Amazon. The film releases on Amazon Prime on September 5th.