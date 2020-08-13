Mahesh Babu has a new target post coronavirus pandemic

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor wanted to take a break for six months before he starts his next. Then came coronavirus pandemic and delayed his next project further. He will take up Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the shoot commences early next year. Parasuram is the director and Mahesh Babu is in plans to complete the project without breaks. SS Rajamouli made it clear that his next project after RRR would feature Mahesh Babu in the lead role. With the arrival of coronavirus, RRR is delayed and will not release in 2021.

Mahesh Babu is in plans to complete three back to back projects before he starts working on Rajamouli’s film. Parasuram is planning the schedules perfectly and is utilizing the coronavirus break. Mahesh Babu is in talks with a top director and is lining up his next project after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is also ready to shoot for simultaneous projects if things are well planned. Mahesh is also holding talks with two young directors for his third film before SS Rajamouli’s film.

Mahesh is keen to gear up with back to back projects post the coronavirus pandemic season. He is well aware that he would be locked for at least two years with Rajamouli’s film.