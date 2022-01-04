SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar to join Hands

Top director SS Rajamouli is well bonded with top Bollywood director Karan Johar who presented Baahubali in Hindi. Karan Johar wanted to work SS Rajamouli for a long time but the project never materialized. Karan Johar wants to produce a solo film with SS Rajamouli and the top director is said to have given his nod for the same recently. The film is an experiment and will have new faces. The movie will have a unique concept and an announcement is expected to be made soon.

Rajamouli is also committed to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu and his project with Karan Johar may happen soon after Mahesh Babu’s film. If Mahesh keeps Rajamouli in waiting mode, the top director will go ahead with Karan Johar’s project. In his remarkable journey, Rajamouli directed experimental films like Eega and Maryada Ramanna. He is now set for one more experiment with Karan Johar’s project.