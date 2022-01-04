Jagan’s meet with IAS Amrapali raises hackles

AP chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with AP cadre IAS officer Amrapali Kata is the talk of the town now. On Tuesday morning, YS Jagan went over to Amrapali’s residence and had a meeting with her. This has created quite a sensation as a CM himself went to meet an IAS officer, who is much low down in the hierarchy.

That both Jagan and Amrapali are from AP and that she is a Reddy from Vizag has added fuel to the fire of rumours. But, it later turned out that Jagan met her because she was in the Prime Minister’s office and Jagan reportedly gave her some documents for the PMO. It also emerged that earlier too, senior officer from AP government Praveen Prakash had met Amrapali and had even posted a selfie with her.

Amrapali is a hugely popular IAS officer who has served as the collector of Warangal district. So popular was she that people in Warangal had set up Ganesh pandals on her name. She always made news by her eco-tours in deep forests with other IAS officers without any security cover She was also known as a daring and dashing official.

Meanwhile, the PMO is said to be unhappy about this meeting. The PMO does not encourage IAS officers to feature in media headlines. They want the officers to remain behind the curtains and avoid limelight. Sources say that the PMO has asked Amrapali to avoid meeting CMs, Ministers, politicians and journalists.