Sukumar wasted Rs 12 Cr for the Deleted Scenes of Pushpa

Pushpa is the costliest film made in Allu Arjun’s career and the film had a dream run all over. The makers spent close to Rs 180 crores on the first installment and the shoot of the second part will commence soon this year. The film’s director Sukumar is said to have edited enough content on the editing table and the deleted episodes costed Rs 12 crores for the makers on the sets. There is a huge action stunt that is shot but never used in the film.

The makers have spent Rs 30-40 lakhs for the expenses on a regular basis and Pushpa is shot in the thick forests of Maredumilli. All these removed episodes cannot be used in the second part of the film. The makers are releasing some of the deleted scenes on YouTube. The working days of Pushpa are quite high and if Sukumar came up with a perfect plan, the makers would have saved huge money on Pushpa. Allu Arjun is eagerly waiting for the shoot of the second installment of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.