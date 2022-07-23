SS Rajamouli gets an invitation from Karan Johar

Bollywood’s top filmmaker Karan Johar has been hosting the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. The episodes streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar received a top-class response. Karan Johar has been trying hard to bring two top directors of Indian cinema: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli for the show. Rajamouli has given his nod but Sanjay Leela Bhansali is busy with the shoot of his web series Heeramandi and he is not much interested to join the show for now.

Karan Johar is on a hunt for other options to join SS Rajamouli. There are talks that KGF sensation Prashanth Neel may join the show if Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not ready. Karan Johar is also busy with the promotions of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Rajamouli is busy with the scriptwork of his next film which has Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Prashanth Neel is preparing for the next schedule of Salaar featuring Prabhas from September.