Bollywood targets Tollywood Directors

The mindset of the Indian audience has changed badly after the pandemic. Most of them are watching realistic and nativity-based mass entertainers. The super success of Akhanda, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are the best examples. Bollywood continued to deliver duds over the past few months. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera released on Friday and the film is heading towards one of the biggest disasters ever. Most of the top filmmakers are now in touch with South film directors and especially Telugu directors.

Almost all the young and talented directors received calls from the top Bollywood production houses. Karan Johar is keen to work with Telugu directors. SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, Pooja Entertainment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala Entertainment have staged a hunt for the right scripts and directors from South. They are keen on collaborating with Bollywood heroes and these projects will be directed by Telugu or Tamil directors. All the talented Telugu directors are occupied with films and they have no time to work on a Bollywood project for now.