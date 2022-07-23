Massive Re-release plan for Pokiri

Pokiri stands as one of the most memorable films for Superstar Mahesh Babu. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh broke all the existing records of Telugu cinema and presented Mahesh Babu in a never-seen mass avatar. The 4K Ultra HD DPX Mastered version of Pokiri is ready and the film is heading for a grand re-release in theatres across the Telugu states on August 9th marking Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The distributors are locked and Superstar fans are thrilled about the re-release of Pokiri. The film will also have a grand release in overseas in a number of screens. Puri Jagannadh produced and directed Pokiri. Ileana played the leading lady and Manisharma composed the music for this racy actioner.

