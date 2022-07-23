Exclusive: Shankar changes plans for Ram Charan’s Project

Top South Indian director Shankar and Ram Charan are working on a film and the shoot is happening as per the plan. Shankar had plans to complete the entire shoot of the film by the end of this year and this untitled film is aimed for summer 2023 release. His previous film Indian 2 is kept on hold and there is no clarity about the project. There are several issues going on and they have seemed to be resolved now. Shankar should resume the shoot of Indian 2 and Kamal Haasan allocated dates for the project.

Shankar has changed his plans and he will shoot for Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s film simultaneously. He informed the same to Ram Charan and Dil Raju recently. Over 100 days of shoot for Indian 2 is left for now. There are changes made for the film’s cast now. Shankar is in plans to shoot Indian 2 for ten days and Ram Charan’s film for ten days every month. Before this, he will complete the planned schedule of Ram Charan’s project in August.

Ram Charan’s film may not release as per the summer plan for now. Shankar also signed the remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh and the film’s shoot is pushed to next year.