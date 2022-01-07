SS Rajamouli signs for Rs 180 Cr Debts

SS Rajamouli took a long time to carve out RRR and the film is made on a huge budget. The film’s release is pushed several times due to various reasons. All the arrangements are made and the film was planned for January 7th release finally. The Omicron variant spoiled the plans of RRR. The distributors paid huge advances and the deals are closed already. After clearing all the expenses, the makers have Rs 180 crores of finance which is yet to be cleared. The film’s producer DVV Danayya has been bearing the stress of this amount. After the release of RRR is pushed, SS Rajamouli decided to take the stress of the financed amount.

SS Rajamouli is said to have taken the responsibility for the amount and he signed responsibility for the debts. The final debts will be cleared right before the release of RRR and the interests would heap up over these months. DVV Danayya is now relieved and he will wait for the release of RRR. Rajamouli also holds the lion’s share in the profits of RRR. The film has NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead roles. The film is carrying terrific expectations.