What’s common to RRR in AP and TJR in Telangana?

What’s common to both Congress MLA from Telangana’s Sangareddy Turpu Jagga Reddy and YSRCP MP from Narsapur Raghuramakrishnam Raju? Both are rebel leaders who challenge the party’s leadership but refuse to leave the party. They do not defect or betray. They remain in the same party that they are fighting against and torment it from within.

Raghuramakrishnam Raju has been the bête noire of YS Jagan. He has called for the cancellation of YS Jagan’s bail. He has criticised his own party and its leader. But, he refused to leave the party. Despite being arrested and put in jail, he managed to come out and has become a huge headache for his party.

Ditto with Turpu Jagga Reddy. Like RRR, he to changed parties. He was in the BJP, then joined TRS andthen joined the Congress. He too is strongly criticising TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and refusing to listen to him. But, at the same time, he is not in a mood to leave the party.

Interestingly, the high command wanted to get rid of RRR, but failed. In case of Jagga Reddy too, Revanth Reddy loves to see his back. But, both the leaders are staying put in their respective parties. While RRR is tormenting the YSRCP with his posts, statements and comments, Jagga Reddy is troubling the TPCC with his letters to Sonia Gandhi. Both the parties are working overtime and are burning their midnight oil to find out ways and means to contain them, but to no avail.