SS Rajamouli to conduct a mock shoot

When the news came out that Rajamouli is all set to conduct a trial shoot for RRR next week, everyone is eagerly waiting to see if NTR or Ram Charan will join the sets of the film. The trial shoot will happen for two days and will take place in the Aluminium factory, Hyderabad. As per the new update, the shoot will be like a mock test and will not have any renowned actors. It will be a dummy shoot.

Rajamouli will test whether he can shoot for the film with a limited number of crew members. All the government issued guidelines would be followed for this trial shoot. Rajamouli will shoot in different ways in these two days after which he would take a call on the original shoot. He will then share the feedback with the Tollywood celebrities after which they would take a call on the film shoots. Rajamouli is keen to release RRR for summer 2020.