Nagarjuna signs a new project

King Nagarjuna hasn’t tasted success in the recent years. He is busy with the shoot of Wild Dog, an action thriller and Nag plays the role of NIA cop in the film. The actor did not announce his next project. Nagarjuna is in talks with Praveen Sattaru from some time and the project is finalized. Nagarjuna was completely impressed with the script and he signed the project. Asian Films will bankroll this project.

Asian Cinemas is currently producing Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story currently. Nag and Praveen Sattaru film is said to be a racy action entertainer. It has loads of action and is said to be an undercover thrilling drama. After Wild Dog, Nag has chosen one more action entertainer. The project will be announced officially soon. Nag is also in talks with Dhanush and the project which is kept on hold is revived recently.