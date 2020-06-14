BJP national leaders welcoming Atchennaidu’s arrest indicates what?

Sunil Deodhar, BJP’s AP in-charge, and national leader welcomed the arrest of former minister and TDP leader Atchennaidu. This triggered debate in political circles about what would be BJP’s next move in AP politics.

Sunil Deodhar tweeted, “We welcome the arrest of TDP MLA & former labour minister of AP, Kinjarapu Atchanaidu, in #ESI scam. BJP has been demanding stringent action against corruption during TDP regime. However, YSRCP govt can’t use these arrests to cover up corruption allegations against it. YSRCP came to power by accusing TDP over corruption but situation is unchanged. BJP raised many corruption issues including that in sand. Now, CM should act against all those in his govt who’re facing serious corruption allegations. BJP’s fight against corruption will continue.”

Sunil Deodhar is one of the trusted men of Modi-Shah duo and was instrumental in bringing BJP into power in Tripura state for the first time in the history of the state. His comments are seen as the official stand of the BJP party in the issue of ongoing arrests in the state. While some fans of TDP are hopeful of forming an alliance with BJP in 2024, most of the TDP cadres are opining that BJP and YSRCP colluded to crush TDP in the state and Jagan is just playing to the tunes of Delhi bigwigs.

We will have to wait and see how political equations change in AP in upcoming days.