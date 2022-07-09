SSMB28 shoot and release plans

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram had collaborated after 12 years. The film is tentatively titled SSMB28. After a long wait, the makers of the film have announced a big update about the film shoot along with a poster. The pre-production work of the film has begun and the regular shoot will start in August. SSMB28 is slated to hit screens in summer 2023.

This is the third time Trivikram and Mahesh Babu are collaborating after Athadu and Khaleja. Pooja Hedge is the lead actress and she is teaming up with Mahesh Babu after Maharshi. The film is tipped up to be an entertainer in Trivikram style and he is trying to showcase MB in a never-before character. Radha Krishna is producing the film under the banner Haarika & Hassine creations.