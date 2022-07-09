Dil Raju takes a Wise Decision

Top producer Dil Raju happens to be one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. He emerged as the leading distributor for Nizam and Vizag regions. Asian Films of Nizam are not aggressive in distribution and they are focused on producing films. This turned out to be an advantage for Dil Raju in Nizam region and he is aggressively distributing films. He even made more profits through distribution in the recent years than in film production. With stars quoting huge remunerations and film budgets not in the control of the producers, Dil Raju is not much interested to bet big by producing big budget films in the future.

He recently met a couple of star actors and was shocked by their quoted remunerations. Dil Raju instead is producing small-budget films and web series for now. Ram Charan and Shankar film, Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally film are the only biggies that he has currently. Dil Raju decided to focus more and distribute films for Nizam instead of taking a risk by paying hefty paycheques for stars. Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You produced by Dil Raju is struggling for buzz. The film will release on July 22nd.