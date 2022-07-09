Young Tiger NTR is waiting for his next film that will be directed by Koratala Siva. The top director requested more time for the script work to be wrapped up. There are lot of speculations that NTR may move to one more project before he commences the shoot of Koratala Siva’s next and this is untrue. The top actor is keen to wait for the arrival of Koratala Siva. The regular shoot commences only after NTR is completely impressed with the final draft of the script. NTR is not in a hurry and he is keen to come up with an impressive project instead of rushing in a hurry.

Jr NTR also kept Uppena fame Buchi Babu in waiting mode and he will take up the film after he is done with Prashanth Neel’s project. Couple of top producers met NTR recently with proposals but NTR is not much interested to hear the scripts for now. He is spending time with his family and will wait for Koratala Siva’s film. The project may start rolling in September and the schedules will be planned after the script is locked. Koratala Siva is also in hunt for the leading lady. Anirudh scores the music and NTR Arts, Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.