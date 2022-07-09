USA Shoots coming to a Halt

Several Indian films are shot abroad and USA happens to be one of the best countries for film shoots. But there are lot of restrictions when issued visas for film stars and crew members. After the pandemic, the nation is focused on student and work visas. There are no slots available for visas for film shoots this year. Balakrishna’s next directed by Gopichand Malineni was planned to be shot in USA but with no visa slots available, the makers shifted the shoot to Turkey.

Several films that had plans to shoot in USA are now picking up European countries or London. Some of the European countries are also offering incentives for film shoots to boost up tourism and the makers are scouting locales in Europe than in USA. It is unclear when the US Embassy issues visa slots for the shoots of Indian films.