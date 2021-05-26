Stadium set, Hollywood Stunt Composers For Varun’s ‘Ghani’

Mega hero Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in his upcoming movie ‘Ghani.’ This being his sports genre film, Varun has intensively trained in boxing for this film and very soon once the shoot commences he would be shooting for a high intensity boxing episode.

The makers of ‘Ghani’ have signed Hollywood action composers Larnell Stoval and Vlad Rimburg to choreograph the boxing episodes. Earlier they have worked for ‘Titans’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan.’

Also a massive stadium set is being constructed for the shooting and production designer Ravinder Reddy is working on it.

‘Ghani’ is directed by Kiran Korrapati while Sidhu Mudda is producing the movie on Renaissance Pictures banner in association with Allu Bobby.

‘Dabangg’ heroine Saiee Manjrekar is getting introduced to Tollywood with this film which is a Thaman’s musical.