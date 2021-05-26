Telugu film ‘Ek Mini Katha’ writer reveals source of inspiration

Telugu writer Merlapaka Gandhi has written the upcoming comedy “Ek Mini Katha”. He says the Telugu film is based on the subject of small penis syndrome, and the idea came from a newspaper column.

“When I was younger, I used to read a column in Swathi magazine, by a doctor called Samaram, which answered questions related to personal issues. Then, last year, just before the lockdown, I accidentally happened to read through that column and once again, came across the small penis syndrome mentioned by a reader — something I had read 10 years back,” recalled Gandhi.

He added: “I thought, even after all the advancement in medical science and technology, people still go through issues like these. So, I thought, why not make a film on this subject? I developed this idea further into a script, and told Karthik and my writers to improvise it further.”

The film directed by Karthik Ropalu stars Santosh Shoban, Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Saptagiri, Sudarshan, Posani Krishna Murali and Harsha Vardhan and will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on May 27.