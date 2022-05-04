Stage set for release of first glimpse of Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’

The first glimpse of Samantha-starrer ‘Yashoda’, will be out on Thursday, as announced by the makers on the occasion of Ramzan.

The first ‘glimpse,’ described as a woman-centric sci-fi thriller, will be released on May 5 at 11.07 a.m.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead in ‘Yashoda,’ a film written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play an important role, while Samantha’s role is said to be a titular one with a woman-centric theme in the story, while Unni Mukundan will have a major role in ‘Yashoda’ as well.

‘Yashoda’ is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

The technical team of Yashoda includes Mani Sharma and M. Sukumar as music composer and cinematographer, respectively.