State Govt misusing public funds, says Kanakamedala

Spread the love

Member of Parliament (MP) and TDP senior leader, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Monday said that the State Government is totally misusing public funds.

On the one side the public funds are being misappropriated by resorting to scams in the name of schemes and on the other the public money is being embezzled to publicise the party programmes as Government programmes, Ravindra Kumar told media persons at the TDP headquarters here. The MP felt that the miserable failures of the State Government and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, are evident at every step.

The State Government, instead of taking the State forward is pushing it backward and is killing time with vendetta politics, he said. Kanakamedala is of strong belief that there is absolutely no development except destruction and blatant violation of fundamental rights. “Illegal cases are being foisted against those who raise their voice pointing out such blunders and they are being sent to jail. Also, midnight arrests of those who are uploading postings on social media,” he observed.

Expressing concern that unemployment has reached its peak in the State as new industries are not established and the existing ones are being chased out of the State, Ravindra Kumar said that companies like the Asia Paper, Amara Raja Batteries, Lulu Group, Data Centre, Reliance and others have cancelled their agreements entered into with the State Government. This resulted in over two lakh employees losing their jobs, he said and felt that this is nothing but a political vendetta.

The Periodic Labour Force report clearly mentioned that the State stood on top in unemployment, the MP said and regretted that suicides of jobless youth are reported daily in the State. What happened to the promise made to the unemployed youth that a job calendar will be released every year, filling Group-1 and Group-2 posts, he asked.

Ravindra Kumar is of the opinion that the political vendetta has reached its peak after Jagan came to power. Industrialists are forced to give 50 per cent share in their companies, he said and expressed surprise how this can be justified. If someone fails to give that share, illegal cases are being registered against such industrialists and this is what has happened in the case of Amara Raja Batteries, he said.

The YSRCP leaders, particularly Jagan, are spending sleepless nights due the increasing support to the TDP, he said and stated that it has become a habit for them to criticise TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and other leaders on a regular basis. How this Chief Minister, who once has said that he did not have a house of his own, can own so many palaces now, Kanakamedala asked and said that under the guise of the power of his father, the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan looted lakhs of crores of public money.

The Chief Minister has forced the police to act as his private army and is using them to attack those who question the failures of the Government, the TDP leader said. Observing that Mr Chandrababu has served the public even without taking rest, he said that the YSRCP leaders have made it a habit only to criticise him and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan.

Ravindra Kumar said that the TDP is only pointing out the blunders committed by the YSRCP leaders and dared the ruling party leaders to prove that they are not wrong. “Only three more months are left for you and all blunders that you have committed will come into light in these three months,” the TDP MP observed.