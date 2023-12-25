x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Five top actors coming for Venkatesh

Five top actors coming for Venkatesh

Published on December 25, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Five top actors coming for Venkatesh

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh reached his milestone 75th film Saindhav and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. A special event is planned by the makers to make things more memorable for Venkatesh. The film’s producer invited Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and Nani for a grand event that will take place on the evening of December 27th.

The event would not be a live one and it would be recorded. The event will be telecasted for New Year on ETV. Selected fans and industry celebrities are invited for the event. Some of the directors and producers who worked with Venkatesh too are invited for the closed event.

Next State Govt misusing public funds, says Kanakamedala Previous Ranbir and Alia introduces Raha
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Nara Rohit gets Engaged

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Exclusive Interview
image
Pawan Kalyan’s new deadline for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Security beefed up for Salman Khan
image
Chiranjeevi & Nagarjuna at Thiruchur’s Kalyan Jewellers’ Navaratri festivities
image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past

Most Read

image
The Murder of Baba Siddique: Unveiling Lawrence Bishnoi’s Criminal Past
image
‘Let’s say no to hatred and bad talk’ the key message from Alai Balai 2024
image
TDP Office Attack Case: AP Government Hands Over Investigation to CID

Related Articles

Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL Jigra show time Nabha Natesh Devi Look Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress