Five top actors coming for Venkatesh

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh reached his milestone 75th film Saindhav and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. A special event is planned by the makers to make things more memorable for Venkatesh. The film’s producer invited Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and Nani for a grand event that will take place on the evening of December 27th.

The event would not be a live one and it would be recorded. The event will be telecasted for New Year on ETV. Selected fans and industry celebrities are invited for the event. Some of the directors and producers who worked with Venkatesh too are invited for the closed event.