Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Ranbir and Alia introduces Raha

Ranbir and Alia introduces Raha

Ranbir and Alia introduces Raha

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are happily married and they are blessed with a baby girl Raha recently. The duo introduced their daughter Raha to the world for the first time today. The family arrived to the Kapoor’s Christmas lunch today and Ranbir, Alia introduced Raha to the media outside the venue. Raha has the features of Late Rishi Kapoor and she looked cute in a white and pink dress. Alia looked beautiful in a floral dress and Ranbir was dressed in a black jacket.

The pictures and the videos went viral in no time. Ranbir Kapoor is riding high with the super success of Animal and he is on a break. He will commence the shoot of Ramayana next year in March. Alia Bhatt is busy with multiple projects and she is now the highest paid Bollywood actress.

