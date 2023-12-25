Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Locked

Spread the love

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is working with Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rule and the film is aimed for August 2024 release. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it is carrying massive expectations. Allu Arjun has been holding talks with several top directors and his next project is confirmed. Atlee has been in touch with Allu Arjun and the project is locked now. The film is an action entertainer and the shoot commences in October 2024. Atlee met Bunny and narrated the draft.

Allu Arjun has given his nod and Atlee will work on the final script in the next few months. Atlee will also work with Shah Rukh Khan after the super success of Jawan and the project will start after Atlee completes Allu Arjun’s film. Allu Arjun will also work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film takes place in 2025.