x
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Locked

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Locked

Published on December 25, 2023

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Locked

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is working with Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rule and the film is aimed for August 2024 release. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and it is carrying massive expectations. Allu Arjun has been holding talks with several top directors and his next project is confirmed. Atlee has been in touch with Allu Arjun and the project is locked now. The film is an action entertainer and the shoot commences in October 2024. Atlee met Bunny and narrated the draft.

Allu Arjun has given his nod and Atlee will work on the final script in the next few months. Atlee will also work with Shah Rukh Khan after the super success of Jawan and the project will start after Atlee completes Allu Arjun’s film. Allu Arjun will also work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film takes place in 2025.

