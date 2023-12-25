Dil Raju about the crucial Sankranthi producers Meeting

Spread the love

Top producer and Telugu Film Chamber President Dil Raju interacted with the media to reveal about the updates of the recent meeting about Sankranthi releases. “I have met all the five producers of Sankranthi releases. As I pushed my film from Sankranthi race, I asked them to move some of the films to go out of the race so that the other films will get a comfortable release dates. If any film moves out of the race, Chamber will assure a solo release date in the future. We have given two days for the producers to decide and the final call would be taken” told Dil Raju.

“We have met Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and he promised to arrange a meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Once the date is fixed, I will let you know” told Dil Raju. His film Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has been pushed to summer 2024 release. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle, Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man, Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are in the Sankranthi 2024 race.