Salaar first weekend worldwide collections – All Time Top3 but …

Spread the love

Salaar has recorded an All time top3 weekend for a Tollywood film but the numbers are way below than expected. The film has raked in about 310 Cr gross worldwide which is behind Baahubali2 & RRr which are at 502 Cr & 470 Cr respectively. The film did best business in Nizam, Ceeded. Its decent in Karnataka though it should have been at record levels. North is also decent considering the clash. TN & Kerala are disappointing. Overseas except for North America is disappointing. The film is now aiming for a Good Tuesday as Monday will be a done deal with X-Mas holiday.